DAVY, Gerald Gerald F. Davy, 93, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, formerly of Doraville, Georgia and Chicago, Illinois was called home to be with Lord and Savior on Thursday April 25, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin on October 6, 1925 to John R. and Meta Ziesel Davy. Gerald attended St. Clements Elementary School and enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps in 1943 after misrepresenting his age to serve his country during World War II. After being discharged in 1945, he returned to Sheboygan, re-enrolled at Sheboygan Central High School and graduated in 1946. He attended the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh in the Veterans of Oshkosh State Teachers College program before transferring to the University of Wisconsin Madison where he was a man of Turner House in 1949, graduating with a degree in Economics in 1950. After graduating, Gerald worked for Standard Oil, at first in Chicago, Illinois before transferring to Atlanta, Georgia where he remained after he retired. Gerald was an avid outdoors enthusiast and traveler, especially during his retirement. He hiked the Appalachian Trail, traveled the Amazon River in South America and visited parts of Europe, the Great Wall of China and the Galapagos Islands. He was fond of skiing in Vail, Colorado and avidly played tennis well into his late 80s. He hiked and ran the Stone Mountain area even after transitioning into an assisted living center. He was an active parishioner of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Atlanta and St. Stephen the Martyr in Lilburn. Survivors include his sister Cecilia Hiebing, nieces and nephews including Mary (Troy Lethem) Matthias, Michael (Chris) Matthias, Jack (Barb) Hiebing, Tim (Mary) Hiebing, Steve (Lisa) Hiebing, Alan (Shelly) Hiebing, Kathy (Dave Jetzer) Hiebing, and Linda (Marc-Oliver) Wright. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Marion Matthias. The family extends its gratitude to Gerald's steadfast friend Margaret Pudvin, and to Laura Moore and the entire dedicated staff at Park Springs Retirement Community, for providing loving care and companionship to Gerry in his later years. Gerald was interred at Honey Creek Woodlands in Conyers. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 19, 2019