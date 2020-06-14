DUKE, Gerald Henry Gerald H. Duke, age 92, passed away peacefully June 5, 2020 at his home in Moreland, GA surrounded by family. He was born on April 11, 1928. Gerald is survived by his wife Kathryn of 63 years, his three kids, Bruce, Barbara, and Terri. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Steven, Brandie, Michael, Nathan, Natalie and was instrumental as a father figure, helping raise his other granddaughter Michelle Kennedy. He is also survived by three great-grandchildren, sister, Jo and numerous nieces and nephews. Gerald served his country during World War II as a paratrooper where he completed 19 jumps behind enemy lines. Gerald competed in the first Atlanta Motor Speedway race and came in 4th at the inaugural Charlotte World 600. He was offered a ride by Lee Petty to run with Richard. He decided to sponsor himself with his '59 Thunder Bird and after three years In NASCAR he went on to open up his Transmission shop (Metro Transmissions) that he ran for 40 years in College Park. He was a Mason for 50 years and he loved riding motorcycles and flying his airplane before his retirement at 80. A celebration of Gerald's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given in Gerald's name to the Wounded Warrior Project online at woundedwarriorproject.org/donate. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com. McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory 770-253-4580.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 14, 2020.