HALL, Gerald F. Funeral Service for Mr. Gerald F. Hall of Conyers, GA will be held on Friday December 27, 2019 1 PM at Old Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 300 Honey Creek Road SE, Conyers, GA 30094 with Reverend Timothy Price, officiating. Senior Pastor Reverend Darrell Davis. Interment Whites Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation TODAY from 12-8 PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home 1999 Hwy. 138 SE, Conyers, GA 30013, (770)285-6673.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 26, 2019
