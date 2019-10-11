|
|
JOHNSON, Gerald Hugh February 27, 1945 - October 9, 2019 Gerald Hugh Johnson passed away peacefully after an extended battle with cancer. Jerry was born in San Bernardino, California and moved to Houston, Texas at the age of 16. Attending The University of Houston and graduating with a degree in accounting, he was employed by Price Waterhouse. After several moves during his career, Jerry settled in Georgia, where in 1989, he became CFO at Williams Bros. Lumber Company. In 1991, Jerry and his business partner purchased Williams Bros. Lumber Company and expanded the company from 4 locations to 17 locations in the state of Georgia. In 2005, Williams Bros. Lumber Company was sold to Home Depot, and Jerry retired to Cashiers, North Carolina. Jerry quickly became an asset in the Cashiers community serving as President of the Country Club of Sapphire Valley, sitting on the Board, and being the official voluntary accountant and financial advisor for Summit Charter School in Cashiers, North Carolina. Jerry selflessly spent his time serving on the board of the Golf Club Estates Community Neighborhood and Exploring, Inc., an Atlanta based company. Jerry, known as "The Gentle Giant" and a "Self-Made Man" will always be remembered as an incredibly proud, humble, and private person of few words with a generous heart of gold. An extraordinarily loving father, grandfather, brother, and husband, Jerry's love for his family and friends will forever be insurmountable, as well as, his deep love for his two ever faithful Labrador Retrievers, Lily and Tanner. Jerry was known as a NASCAR race enthusiast, an avid football fan, a lover of golf, music, and entertaining at home with his many friends. Jerry is survived by his wife, Bette Sammons Johnson, his son, Craig Johnson, and daughter-in-law, Heather Holifield Johnson, granddaughters, Anna and Katherine, his daughter Stacey Johnson Brown, and son-in-law, Kevin Brown, his two sisters, Corinne Johnson and Linda Cassetti Davis, and her husband, Wes Davis, all three reside in Arizona. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations to Summit Charter School in Cashiers, North Carolina and the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2019