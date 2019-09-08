Resources
KAISER, Gerald Gerald "Woody" McLaw Kaiser, 81, of Woodstock, GA passed away on September 3, 2019. Woody was born on January 27, 1938 in St. Matthews, SC to the late Lola and Houston Kaiser. Woody retired from Bellsouth and is a Clemson man. His cherished family and friends will miss his caring, sportsmanship, guidance and unique sense of humor. Woody leaves behind his wife, Sarah: son, Gerald and wife Angie; daughter, Michele; "PT's" grandchildren Madison, Morgan, Cameron and Carson; sisters Harriett, Rhoda & Pat. Woody was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda; brothers Bob, Junior and Curly. Memorial service is Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2 PM, at Canton First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to AHA at heart.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 8, 2019
