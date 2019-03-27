|
COX, Gerald Niles Gerald Niles Cox, age 74, of Milton, GA, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Gerald attended Fellowship Bible Church and loved college football, golf, his grandchildren, and giving to others. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 1:00pm at the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757. The family will receive friends that same day from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Gerald is preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Barbara Greenwell Cox. He is survived by his sons, Brandon Cox (Emily) and Brad Cox (Katie); daughter, Ashley Cox Letson (Scott); sister, Peggy Greene (Mark); grandchildren, Margaret Cox and Wilkes Letson.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 27, 2019