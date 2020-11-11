1/
OBERHOLTZER, Gerald Lerch "Jerry"

Gerald "Jerry" Lerch Oberholtzer, age 85 of Lawrenceville, Georgia, passed on Monday, November 2, 2020. Jerry was born on May 9, 1935 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, to Gerald "Ted" Heller Oberholtzer and Verna May (Lerch) Oberholtzer. He retired from AT&T in 1989 and later worked for Waffle House at their corporate offices, until 1997. Jerry married Dolores Tocci of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, in April of 1958. They moved to Metro Atlanta in 1982. Jerry was a member of the Woodworkers Guild of Georgia. He was a volunteer with the St. Jude the Apostle Job Network. Jerry was initiated into the Catholic faith, in 2017 and was a member of the Men's Club at St. Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church. Jerry was a fervent supporter of Clemson University, a member of IPTAY, and a season ticket holder for 37 years. He was a parent and grandparent to eight Clemson graduates, with one grandson currently enrolled. He was preceded in death by his parents; his twin infant sisters; son-in-law, David Ridge, Jr.; and granddaughter-in-law, Jessie (Kowzan). Jerry is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dolores; sister, Kay Miller; children: Jerry & wife Roxann; Tim & wife Tina; and Sandy Brown & husband Tom; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren: Jerry, his wife Sarah, and their sons, JP & Grant; Matthew, his wife Vincey, and their children, Amos & Edith; Paul; Abby Meister; Zachary; Rachel; and Alex Meister. In lieu of flowers, family and friends are encouraged to make a gift to Clemson's IPTAY memorial endowment fund, in his memory. Please make checks payable to IPTAY and send to: IPTAY, Attn: Connie Gilreath, P.O. Box 1529, Clemson, SC 29633. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church. All are welcomed. The mass will be streamed live on YouTube (StOlivers.com). Condolences may be sent or viewed at


www.wagesfuneralhome.com




Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 11, 2020.
