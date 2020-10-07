

ROBERDS, Gerald E.





Gerald E. Roberds passed on October 4th, 2020 after 82 active and fulfilling years. Born July 14, 1938 in Carrollton, Georgia to William and Ethel (Smith) Roberds. Gerald served in the United States Air Force stationed in Wakkanai, Japan. He earned his degree in Physics from Emory University in 1967.



He met his wife, Margaret Williamson, marrying in 1986 on the island of Bermuda. He practiced as an Electrical Engineer for over 50 years. Gerald had a calm kindness, optimistic outlook on life and faith in God. He enjoyed wine, nature, cooking, chess and travel. Gerald and Margaret lived in Cedartown, GA for 22 years.



Gerald was preceded in death by both parents and one sibling, Peggy Joyce Roberds Lowe. He is survived by his wife, Margaret, and four children, Melody Thompson of Las Vegas, NV; Russell (MaryBeth) Roberds of Marietta, GA; Jennifer (Tim) Briggs of Dallas, GA; and Gerald and Margaret's son Benjamin (Katie) Roberds of Athens, GA. Also, is survived by grandsons, Grant and Andrew Thompson of Las Vegas, NV; Austin Briggs of Dallas, GA; and granddaughter Lauren (Justin) Harris of Fort Myers, FL.



Private family services will be held at a later date.



The Smith & Miller Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Gerald E. Roberds.



