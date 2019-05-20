WILCOX, Gerald R. "Jerry" Passed away May 14, 2019. Born in Grand View, NY in 1924, he proudly served his country in World War ll. He attended Fairleigh Dickinson University, received a BBA and MBA from Georgia State University and a Masters of Theology from Loyola University. After retiring from AT&T he devoted his time as Athletic Director at St. Jude the Apostle School (Atlanta). Shortly after his wife's (Mary) death he relocated to Hilton Head Island. He loved playing tennis, substituting and tutoring students and volunteering for several organizations. He acted in and was very involved with the community theatres. He was deeply devoted to his dog (Heather) and a great fan of the Atlanta Braves. He is survived by his son Thomas Wilcox (Jan); daughters Mickie Flemming (Bill) and Carol Diamantis (George); five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at 11.00am at The Island Funeral Home and Crematory, 4 Cardinal Road, HHI, SC 29926. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to Hilton Head Humane Society, PO Box 21790, HHI, SC 29925. Condolences may be expressed at islandfuneralhome.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 20, 2019