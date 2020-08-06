1/
Gerald Zielenske
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ZIELENSKE, Gerald "Jerry" Jerry Zielenske, age 87, of Oxford passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He was born April 10, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois to Raymond and Eleanor Zielenske who have preceded him in death. He grew up in Chicago, Illinois where he graduated from Lane Tech High School. Mr. Zielenske owned his own plumbing business, Zielenske Plumbing. He was a member of the Freemasons, the Shriners, Medinah and Royal Order of the Jesters. Mr. Zielenske enjoyed boating and fishing, as well as spending time with family. Mr. Zielenske was preceded death in by his parents, Raymond and Eleanor Zielenske and his uncle Walter Zielenske. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jo-Anne Zielenske, his sister Jeanne Siegfried, his children Mark Zielenske (Susan) of Covington, Douglas Zielenske (Yvette) of Mansfield, Kimberly Martin (Jeff) of Virginia, Terri Sheridan of Antioch, Illinois and Mark Sheridan of Oxford. His 5 grandchildren, Lisa Zielenske, Michael Zielenske, Tyler Zielenske, Brooke Zielenske, Susanna Martin, one great-grandchild, as well as a host of other family and friends. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made in Mr. Zielenske's name to the Shriner's Children Hospital. There are no services for Mr. Zielenske at this time. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, TE Davis Funeral Services, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014. 770-786-2524

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home and Cremation Chapel
2157 East St. S.E.
Covington, GA 30014
770-786-2524
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home and Cremation Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved