BEAN, Geraldine Hearn "Geri" BEAN, Geraldine Hearn, "Geri", age 85, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, while surrounded by her family after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Geraldine Hearn Bean was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 13, 1934, to Roy and Elsie Hearn. Geri was actively involved in the fashion industry in Atlanta, Georgia. She began her career in the 1950s with Davison's Department Store as a ladies sportswear buyer and model. She was a part of the Atlanta Model's Guild Group participating in Fashionata produced by Sol Kent and was close with her fashion group of buyers, hairdressers, and models for decades. After her marriage to William "Bill" Bean, she continued in the fashion retail industry managing Lillie Rubin, Tootsies, Cache and ran the bridal department at Saks Fifth Avenue. Fashion was in her blood, and there was not a day that her family can remember that she was not totally put together. She could light up a room with her grace and beauty as a blonde head turner, and she was quite loquacious. She was featured on the cover of the Style section in the Atlanta Journal Constitution as "Fabulous at Fifty". Throughout her life Geri was a member of Tallulah Falls, Cherokee Town Club, and participated in the startup of Bargainata, the models resale shop raising money for the Atlanta Jewish Coalition. Ms. Bean is survived by her children, Patricia Schachtel of St. Petersburg, Florida, Melinda "Mimi" Bean of Atlanta, and Robert (Melissa) Bean of Pickens, South Carolina. To her five grandchildren, Claire Landiss, Colby Landiss, Allison Bean Wrinkle, Ansley Bean Wilson, and Evan Bean, and three greatgrandchildren, Lila Wrinkle, Bryer Landiss, and Chapel Wilson, she was known as "Gammie". Memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at www.michaeljfox.org ,and an online guest book is available at Legacy.com. A memorial service will be held when social distancing requirements are discontinued.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 31, 2020.