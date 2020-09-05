1/1
Geraldine Cerniglia
CERNIGLIA, Geraldine "Jerry" Geraldine "Jerry" Cerniglia, 88, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on July 10, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Donna Cerniglia and son Sam Cerniglia, Jr. of Atlanta, and daughter Kelly Weldon of Englewood, Florida. Jerry was the only child of Louis Vickers and Armeria Cole Vickers of Nashville, Tennessee. After graduating from Isaac Litton High School, she met her husband of 60 years, Sam Cerniglia, who was stationed in Nashville while serving in the U.S. Army. The newlyweds moved to Birmingham, Alabama, Sam's hometown, where Jerry's three children were born. In 1968, the family moved to Atlanta and Jerry became employed at Rich's department store, and subsequently at Sears in accounting and billing. She and her husband traveled to Hawaii, Portugal, and Croatia as well as various destinations in the United States. Jerry was strong in her faith and was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Atlanta. She enjoyed gardening and had a great appreciation of nature. She loved all creatures, especially her grand-dogs and grand-cats. Jerry's kind and gentle ways and her sweet, loving character will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
