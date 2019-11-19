|
|
MODDELMOG, Geraldine "Gerre" Geraldine (Gerre) Moddelmog died on Nov. 17, 2019. She was born on Oct. 1, 1931 in Kansas City, KS, to Ivan and Floye Mahan. Gerre grew up in Wichita, KS, with a short stint in Cleveland, OH. She made many close friends in high school and attended her high school reunions for many years. Gerre enrolled at the University of Kansasand was a lifelong fan of the Jayhawkswhere she pledged Delta Gamma sorority. While at the university, she met the love of her life, Al Moddelmog, on a blind date and they were married on Jan. 27, 1951. As a young couple, they lived in a number of places; Lawrence, Kansas; State College, PA; Las Vegas, NV; Guam, while Al completed his education and served in the U.S. Air Force. Gerre worked several jobs until she and Al began having children; Debra, Steve, and Susan, at which point she became a full-time mother and homemaker. In 1963, the family moved from Wichita, KS to Atlanta, GA so that Al could accept a job with Avon Products. They lived in Atlanta until 1972 when Al was transferred to New York City and they made their home in Wilton, CT. They moved back to Atlanta (1974-81), then back to Connecticut (1981-86), and then back to Atlanta in 1986 at which point Dunwoody, GA became their permanent home. Gerre was the consummate wife, mother, sister, daughter, sister-in-law, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She was outgoing and kind, becoming involved in her children's activities; such as softball, little league, guitar lessons, and cheerleading; and also devoting herself to community projects and to her church, (in later years, St. James Methodist where she also found fulfillment and strong support from a weekly prayer group with several good friends). She was president of the DeKalb County Girls Softball League and also of the PTA at Chamblee High School. She and Al helped to found a girls' softball team at Murphy Candler Park. The two of them also enjoyed planning family vacations, including those with an educational purpose. As their children became partnered and had their own children, Al and Gerre started turning their wedding anniversaries (every five years) into spectacular trips for the entire expanded family: to Hawaii, London, and Paris. They also acquired a time share in Hilton Head where every year for the past 20 years the family met to enjoy a week together on the beach. Gerre loved her grandchildren, Ty and Kierstin Moddelmog, with a passion, and was always happy to spend time with them together or individually. After Al died in 2009, Gerre grieved deeply but showed her children, grandchildren, and friends how to live a meaningful and happy life even after such a devastating personal loss. She moved to Lenbrook, a senior living community in Atlanta, GA, where she had her own apartment, became the secretary of the homeowners' association, sang in the choir, played lots of bridge, and made many good friends. Her kindness and compassion toward others was always apparent. She suffered a stroke in 2018, but even in the face of a compromised condition, Gerre continued to reveal her sense of humor, her genuinely kind heart, and her love of family and friends. She was well cared for and loved by a team of nurses and other caregivers at Lenbrook as well as by her family and friends. She will be hugely and forever missed, but she has shown those of us who had the good fortune to know and love her how to continue living our fullest lives, even in her absence and always with her memory held close. Preceded in death by her parents, Ivan and Floye Mahan; her brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Donnie Mahan; her husband of 58 years Al Moddelmog; and her son-in-law Jim Miller. She is survived by daughter Debra Moddelmog and her partner Janice Pogoda; her son Steve Moddelmog and his wife Hala Moddelmog; and her daughter Susan Miller. She is also survived by her grandson Ty Moddelmog and his husband Matt Moddelmog, and their daughter Mahala Reed Moddelmog; and her granddaughter Kierstin Moddelmog and her husband James Hickey. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231. Memorial services celebrating her life will be conducted on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 3 PM, at St. James United Methodist Church, 4400 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, with a reception following. Prior to the memorial service, the family will have gathered for a private graveside service at Arlington Memorial Park.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 19, 2019