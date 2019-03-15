Services
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
WASHINGTON, Geraldine Home Going Services for Ms. Geraldine Washington, age 65, will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 12:30PM at Mt. Olive Baptist Church-2174 MLK Jr. Dr SW, Atlanta, GA. Rev. Jimmy R. Gibson - Pastor. Viewing/Visitation will be TODAY, Friday, March 15, 2019 from 10AM-8PM at the South Dekalb Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA. Burial at Washington Memorial Gardens-700 Jordan Lane, Decatur GA. Please visit http://www.levettfuneralhome.com to express condolences. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes (404) 241-5656
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 15, 2019
