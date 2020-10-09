Gerard Howley

Howley, Gerard Hussion "Jerry"
The family of Gerard "Jerry" Hussion Howley announces his passing, on Friday, October 2, 2020, at the age of 84 years. Gerard died peacefully in his home with his family by his side. Gerard was preceded in death by his wife, Julianne (Kehew) Howley, his parents, Thomas Francis Howley II and Zita (Clark) Howley and sister, Kathleen (Joseph) Zimla.
Gerard will be lovingly remembered by is three children, Michael (Fran) Howley, Lynn (Grant) Proulx, Mary Beth (Mike) Kuhn and his twin brother, Thomas Francis Howley III. Gerard will also be fondly remembered by his seven grandchildren, Brennan, Colin, Connor, Eion, Allison, Megan and Erin, as well as 10 nieces and nephews.
Gerard was born on May 23, 1936, in Wheeling, WVA. He graduated from West Virginia University, Morgantown, WVA, with a degree in Commerce. After serving in the United States Navy as an A-3D Bombardier Navigator, on the USS Forrestal, Gerard began his 30-plus year career with the B.F. Goodrich company in sales management.
Gerard was a proud member of the All Saints Catholic Church, Dunwoody, GA, Knights of Columbus and most recently, as a courtesy cart driver for Emory-St. Joseph's Hospital in Atlanta, GA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Gerard on November 27, 2020 at 11 AM, at All Saints Catholic Church, Dunwoody, GA, followed by a private celebration of his life TBD.
Gerard's family wishes memorial contributions to be made to the charity of your choice
.