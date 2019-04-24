|
JOSEPH, Gerard M. Mr. Gerard M. Joseph, age 86 of Jonesboro passed away April 20, 2019. He was retired from Delta Airlines and was a member of Mt. Paran Church of God. Surviving are his wife: Faith A. Malloy Joseph, daughters: Linda Joseph and Diane Joseph, sons: Michael Joseph and Jeffery Joseph, brother: Erick Joseph, sisters: Gizelle Joseph, Diddi Joseph and Denyde Joseph and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 in the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home with Chaplain Oliver Cameron officiating. Interment will follow at Morrow Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., 770-210-2700 www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 24, 2019