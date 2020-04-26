|
|
RIOUX, Jr., Gerard Fairport, NY, Cumming, GA, Gloucester, MA: Passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the age of 91. He is survived by his wife of 66 years Marie D. Rioux, sister Priscilla Cunningham of Gloucester MA., children Gerard X. Rioux III (Kathy Peck Rioux), Karen R Felker (John Felker), Rene' R. Wimer (Daniel Wimer), 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at Church of the Assumption, Fairport, at a later date. To read more about Gerard and his family, visit; keenanfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 26, 2020