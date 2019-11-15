|
HERZOG, Gerhard Joseph "Joe" Gerhard Joseph (Joe) Herzog transitioned peacefully on November 12 at the age of 81. He is survived by his brother Ernest Smith (Linda) from New Orleans, LA; children, Steve Herzog (Katrin), Deborah Herzog Harlin (S. Gregg), and Raymond Herzog (Kimberlee); grandchildren, and numerous other loving family members. Services will be held Monday Nov. 18th at 2 PM, at H.M. Patterson & Son - Oglethorpe Hill Chapel with visitation from 12 PM - 2 PM prior to the service. Burial will follow at North Atlanta Memorial Park.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 15, 2019