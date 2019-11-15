Services
H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel
4550 Peachtree Road Ne
Atlanta, GA 30319
(404) 261-3510
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel
4550 Peachtree Road Ne
Atlanta, GA 30319
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel
4550 Peachtree Road Ne
Atlanta, GA 30319
View Map
Gerhard Herzog Obituary
HERZOG, Gerhard Joseph "Joe" Gerhard Joseph (Joe) Herzog transitioned peacefully on November 12 at the age of 81. He is survived by his brother Ernest Smith (Linda) from New Orleans, LA; children, Steve Herzog (Katrin), Deborah Herzog Harlin (S. Gregg), and Raymond Herzog (Kimberlee); grandchildren, and numerous other loving family members. Services will be held Monday Nov. 18th at 2 PM, at H.M. Patterson & Son - Oglethorpe Hill Chapel with visitation from 12 PM - 2 PM prior to the service. Burial will follow at North Atlanta Memorial Park.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 15, 2019
