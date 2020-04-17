Services
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lucas Temple True Church of God in Christ
679 Glendale Road
Scottdale, GA
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Washington Memorial Gardens
Decatur, GA
1950 - 2020
Gertie Lucas Obituary
LUCAS (FRAZIER), Gertie Marie Sept. 16, 1950 - April 13, 2020 Gertie Marie F. Lucas, of Decatur, Georgia, transitioned from this life on April 13, 2020. Gertie Lucas, lovingly known as Marie, was born in Savannah, GA on September 16, 1950. She graduated from Savannah State University with a degree in Business Administration. Marie married the love of her life, Jerry Lucas, in March 1979. Five children were born from this union with three bonus children. She retired from the DeKalb County School System after 25 years of service. Marie Lucas leaves to cherish her beloved children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and several other dear family and friends. A public viewing will be held 1 PM - 6 PM on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Lucas Temple True Church of God in Christ, 679 Glendale Road, Scottdale, Georgia 30079. A private graveside service will be held at Noon, Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Washington Memorial Gardens in Decatur, GA. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Sellers-Smith Funeral Home, Newnan, Georgia, 770-253-1607.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 17, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -