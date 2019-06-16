RICHARDS, Gertrude Gertrude Guerard Spratt Richards, age 97, passed away on Thursday June 13, 2019. She was born in Atlanta on July 5, 1921. In addition to providing a loving and supportive home for her family, Trudy and her beloved husband Phil loved to travel the world, including visits to Russia, China and Hong Kong, Africa, Australia and New Zealand, many parts of Europe and numerous cities across the US and Canada. She loved spending her time at her long-time family home on Lake Rabun, where she learned to swim at the age of two. Trudy was preceded in death by her husband, C. Philip Richards, Sr. and her daughter, Catherine Richards Ethridge. She is survived by her son, Charles Richards (Valerie) and her daughters, Alice Richards and Martha Richards. She also leaves 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and their families. In lieu of flowers, you can send a donation to the ASPCA or the World Wildlife Fund, two of Trudy's favorite charities. To sign the online guestbook and read an expanded description of Trudy's wonderful life please visit her web page at www.asturner.com/obituaries. Trudy's family will receive guests for visitation on Tuesday, June 18 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Wednesday, June 19 one hour prior to her 2:00 pm service in the chapel of A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home on N. Decatur Rd. in Decatur. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary