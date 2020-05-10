|
WALLER, Gertrude Gertrude Lynn Waller, 80, born on May 5, 1940, peacefully passed away on May 7, 2020, after battling coronavirus. Her lifetime is not measured by awards or public recognition, but by the legacy of lessons shared with her students over a forty-year teaching career. Lynn attended the University of Tennessee and graduated with dual majors in English and history. She earned her advanced degrees at Georgia State University. Her colleagues and students alike recognized her as a master teacher. Her extensive study and love of English literature and history enriched not only her life but also the lives of those students who were fortunate to have her. Her knowledge extended well beyond a textbook and a classroom. She travelled abroad with her students visiting the Poet's Corner in Westminster Abbey, Canterbury, and Shakespeare's haunts. Her students' appreciation of Britain and bards grew under her tutelage. Lynn dedicated her life to teaching and was loved for her devotion to learning. Lynn's friends considered her "one of a kind"; and often said, "I never knew anyone like her." She possessed a wonder and curiosity of nature in the tradition of Emily Dickinson. Her compassion for all living beings was central to her being. Constantly wooing feral cats and even raccoons to join her as she rocked on her screened porch, she had a deep and magical connection with the natural world. Lynn loved experiencing the world around her by traveling, gardening, and browsing in a bookstore. Although she could be a solitary soul, she often surprised those around her with her acerbic wit; and although she looked like a wisp of a thing, she was one tough lady, willing to fight for her convictions with the spirit and tenacity of Henry David Thoreau. After retiring from Cobb County Schools, Lynn remained active in professional organizations such as Marietta's Retired Teachers' Association and the Alpha Delta Kappa organization. Lynn will be laid to rest next to her parents, Glen and Velma Waller, at the Cherokee Baptist Church cemetery in Jonesborough, Tennessee. A graveside service will be held Monday, May, 11, at 1 PM. Lynn is survived by her cousin Steven Smith of Knoxville, Tennessee. Funeral arrangements by Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home, Jonesborough, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Georgia Wildlife or the Cobb County Humane Society. Condolences may be sent to the Waller family online at www.dillow-taylor.com. Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation services, Jonesborough, TN 423-753-3821
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 10, 2020