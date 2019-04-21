TABANELLI, Gian Giotto Gian Giotto Tabanelli passed away April 15, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born on September 4, 1931, in Bagnacavallo, Italy. In 1956 he moved with his wife to Rhodesia (Zimbabwe), where he established his profession as a watchmaker. Tallahassee, Fl was his next home, from 1970 through 1994, then he moved to Atlanta to be closer to family. Giotto was an avid FSU fan, and an ardent devotee of opera. He sang with the Melodiers, the choral group at Mt. Vernon Towers, where he was a frequent soloist of "Santa Lucia", a traditional Neapolitan song. He is predeceased by his wife, Gioconda Colombo Tabanelli, and survived by daughters Vinia DiGeronimo (David) of Anderson, SC, Laura Tabanelli of Atlanta, GA, and granddaughter Leila Wikel of New York, NY. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary