BARTMAN, Captain Gilbert "Gil" Captain Gilbert "Gil" Bartman, 91, USAF retired, of Cumming, Georgia passed away on March 24, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on February 16, 1929 to Joseph and Rita Bartman. Gil was a proud military veteran and spent much of his time assisting fellow veterans at multiple non-profit organizations. Gil assured that the men and women he worked with would get the benefits and recognition they deserved. He also served faithfully at the Johns Creek Veterans Association and the American Legion Post 201 in Alpharetta, Georgia. Gil was a great husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He was loved by many and enjoyed having family and friends around. His influence, legacy, and generous personality will be missed, and forever remain in the lives of all who knew him. Along with his parents, Gil is preceded in death by his daughter, Leslie Bartman, grandson, Skylar Yancey, and brother, Leonard Bartman. He is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Marilyn of Cumming, Georgia; son, Neil Bartman (Crissy Frey) of Cold Spring, Kentucky, daughters, Michelle Kendrick of Cumming, Georgia, Stacee Flanagan (Terry) of Dacula, Georgia; grandchildren, Andrea Jones (Hans), Kelly Weir-Walters (Grady) and Brandon Weir (Lauren); four step-grandchildren, Casey Flanagan (Samantha), Alex Flanagan (Kayla), Chelsea Flanagan and Madelyn Flanagan; seven great grandchildren, Patrick, Spencer, Landon, Staton, Zoe, Archer and Caleb; and a host of relatives and friends. Due to current health situations and concerns of the coronavirus, a private graveside service will be held for immediate family. A memorial service to honor Gilbert Bartman will be scheduled at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Johns Creek Veterans Association or the American Legion Post 201, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 28, 2020