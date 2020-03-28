Resources
More Obituaries for Gilbert Bartman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilbert Bartman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gilbert Bartman Obituary
BARTMAN, Captain Gilbert "Gil" Captain Gilbert "Gil" Bartman, 91, USAF retired, of Cumming, Georgia passed away on March 24, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on February 16, 1929 to Joseph and Rita Bartman. Gil was a proud military veteran and spent much of his time assisting fellow veterans at multiple non-profit organizations. Gil assured that the men and women he worked with would get the benefits and recognition they deserved. He also served faithfully at the Johns Creek Veterans Association and the American Legion Post 201 in Alpharetta, Georgia. Gil was a great husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He was loved by many and enjoyed having family and friends around. His influence, legacy, and generous personality will be missed, and forever remain in the lives of all who knew him. Along with his parents, Gil is preceded in death by his daughter, Leslie Bartman, grandson, Skylar Yancey, and brother, Leonard Bartman. He is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Marilyn of Cumming, Georgia; son, Neil Bartman (Crissy Frey) of Cold Spring, Kentucky, daughters, Michelle Kendrick of Cumming, Georgia, Stacee Flanagan (Terry) of Dacula, Georgia; grandchildren, Andrea Jones (Hans), Kelly Weir-Walters (Grady) and Brandon Weir (Lauren); four step-grandchildren, Casey Flanagan (Samantha), Alex Flanagan (Kayla), Chelsea Flanagan and Madelyn Flanagan; seven great grandchildren, Patrick, Spencer, Landon, Staton, Zoe, Archer and Caleb; and a host of relatives and friends. Due to current health situations and concerns of the coronavirus, a private graveside service will be held for immediate family. A memorial service to honor Gilbert Bartman will be scheduled at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Johns Creek Veterans Association or the American Legion Post 201, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gilbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -