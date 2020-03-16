|
|
MILLER, Gilbert Gilbert Miller passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Nell Miller; his son, Mark Miller; his step-children, Jeri Brooks, and David Vaughn; his grandchildren, Michael and Jonathan Schwartz, Lauren Brekke, Jason Mille and Cody Vaughn; his great-grandchildren Matthew, Nathaniel and Thea Schwartz, and Jake Brekke. He was preceded by his parents, Gertrude and Philip Miller, his brother, Seymour "Stretch" Miller, and his daughter Susan Schwartz. We celebrate his life as he celebrated life--being alive, being a part of the universe. He made each day a joy and a sad face a rarity. In North Miami Beach, Florida, he raised his family, opened his own accounting firm, was an active member and treasurer of Adath Yeshuran Synagogue. From there, given his altruistic nature, he became a chancellor for the Knights of Pythias and joined the North Miami Beach Lions Club. 54 years later he was still a Lion, this time in Canton, Georgia. Not satisfied in being just a member he became involved on a state level organizing the Leo's Club for the state of Florida--a high school service club and served as President of the Florida Lion's Foundation For The Blind. Outside of temple and outside of the community, having graduated from University of Miami, he became a fanatic of Miami Hurricane football, dressing in Hurricane gear, flying the Hurricane flag, travelling to away games--a fanaticism which carried over to his children, Mark and Susan. Donations can be made through the Florida Lion's Foundation For The Blind website. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 16, 2020