Services
Sandy Springs Chapel
136 Mt Vernon Highway
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 255-8511
For more information about
Gilberto FEBLES
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Gilberto FEBLES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilberto FEBLES


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gilberto FEBLES Obituary
FEBLES, Gilberto Jose On Tuesday, February 12, 2019, Gilberto Jose Manuel Febles, passed away with his family by his side. He was 89 years old. Gilberto was born on Thursday, June 6, 1929 in Habana, Cuba to Jose Manuel and Estela (Manzano) Febles. He received his Contador Publico degree from the Universidad de la Habana in 1960 and practiced in Habana, Miami & Atlanta. He is survived by 3 children: Mayda Baldwin & Nestor Febles of Suwanee, GA and Heidi Febles of Chamblee, GA. In September 1963, he moved his family from Habana, Cuba to Miami, Florida and in 1965 to Atlanta, Georgia. He was an active member of Cathedral of Christ the King and volunteered in the finance department. He also enjoyed spending time at the Atlanta Cuban Club. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind spirit. In addition to spending time with his family, Gilberto enjoyed Atlanta Braves baseball, traveling and live theater. He is survived by son Nestor (Karen) and daughters Mayda and Heidi (Tracy). Two grandsons, Ashley (Laura) and Cody (Jessica). And one great granddaughter due in July. He is also survived by his sister Elena Rodriguez of Miami, FL and nieces Maria Febles & Vivian Frudakis as well as numerous cousins & extended family. Gilberto was preceded in death by his father, Jose Manuel, and his mother, Estela. At Papi's request, a private family service will be held on Saturday, February 16 at 10am at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs. A funeral mass will be held at a later date. Flowers may be sent to Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs or memorial contributions can be made to the Atlanta Cuban Club in Doraville.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandy Springs Chapel
Download Now