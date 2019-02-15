FEBLES, Gilberto Jose On Tuesday, February 12, 2019, Gilberto Jose Manuel Febles, passed away with his family by his side. He was 89 years old. Gilberto was born on Thursday, June 6, 1929 in Habana, Cuba to Jose Manuel and Estela (Manzano) Febles. He received his Contador Publico degree from the Universidad de la Habana in 1960 and practiced in Habana, Miami & Atlanta. He is survived by 3 children: Mayda Baldwin & Nestor Febles of Suwanee, GA and Heidi Febles of Chamblee, GA. In September 1963, he moved his family from Habana, Cuba to Miami, Florida and in 1965 to Atlanta, Georgia. He was an active member of Cathedral of Christ the King and volunteered in the finance department. He also enjoyed spending time at the Atlanta Cuban Club. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind spirit. In addition to spending time with his family, Gilberto enjoyed Atlanta Braves baseball, traveling and live theater. He is survived by son Nestor (Karen) and daughters Mayda and Heidi (Tracy). Two grandsons, Ashley (Laura) and Cody (Jessica). And one great granddaughter due in July. He is also survived by his sister Elena Rodriguez of Miami, FL and nieces Maria Febles & Vivian Frudakis as well as numerous cousins & extended family. Gilberto was preceded in death by his father, Jose Manuel, and his mother, Estela. At Papi's request, a private family service will be held on Saturday, February 16 at 10am at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs. A funeral mass will be held at a later date. Flowers may be sent to Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs or memorial contributions can be made to the Atlanta Cuban Club in Doraville. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary