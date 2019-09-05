|
MORRIS, Gilda Gilda Anne Walker Morris of Atlanta passed away suddenly on Monday, September 2, at her home. She was an extraordinary personality, who touched countless lives with her warmth and her ability to connect with people in a way that made them feel they were so very important. And important they were to her. "Granny" was her preferred name, as her grandchildren were her greatest "hobby" and joy. She always begged to babysit, and regularly did, often driving miles or flying to do so, even after she had her own physical limitations. She looked forward every year to the annual beach trip to Ocean Isle with her friends and family as well as her "goddesses" trip with her lifelong girlfriends. Gilda had no shortage of "best friends" as she got to know people so quickly and so deeply. Her St. Dunstan's church family, PEO sisters, bridge groups, "girls' time" group, Peachtree Presbyterian family, fitness friends, and so many other circles of friends were so dear to her. Gilda was born February 8, 1949 in Charlottesville, Virginia, to Harry Gordon Walker and Margaret ("Peg") Bailey Stanfield, and grew up in Statesville, North Carolina, moving to Atlanta in 1973. She worked for doctors for many years before becoming an aerobics and yoga teacher, retiring as the fitness director of the Gym at Peachtree following a spinal stroke four years ago. She was someone who always made lemonade from lemons, and despite initially being paralyzed, she worked hard to regain strength and mobility, never complaining or feeling sorry for herself, and never giving up hope for a total recovery. In addition to her positive attitude, she was exuberant and generous in spirit, and sensitive but strong and tough, always willing to let people know what she thought about a matter. Beyond her love of teaching yoga, at which she excelled, Gilda was a talented artist in various media. And she was called to serve others, teaching Sunday School for the very youngest parishioners, spending nights with Family Promise homeless families, and heading the flower guild at her church. She was active in so many other ways at St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church, where she was a lay reader and where she worshipped for over 45 years. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Lee Morris; three beloved children: Carson Emily Morris of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Everett Lee Morris, IV (Jaymee) of Brookhaven; and Jessie Morris Leyden (Tim) of Marietta; five absolutely adored grandchildren: Elias Andres Reyes-Morris; Catherine Arvis Morris; Everett Lee Morris, V; Roy Timothy Leyden; and Max Morris Leyden; sister Cheryl Walker Morand (Ralph) of Bay City, Michigan; brother Harry Gordon "Hank" Walker, Jr. (Kathy) of Wilmington, North Carolina; and lots of nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends. A celebration of her very special and extraordinary life will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church, 4393 Garmon Road, NW, Atlanta, GA 30327, at 2 PM. Visitation for friends and family will be at the church on Friday, September 6 from 6 to 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Gilda's memory to the church she loved, St. Dunstan's Episcopal, or the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 5, 2019