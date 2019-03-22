|
|
GRAHAM-CLARK, Gina L. Celebration of Life Services for Gina L. Graham-Clark, age 49, will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11AM at Big Miller Grove Baptist Church-3800 Miles E. Fowler Way, Lithonia, GA. Pastor Erik Cummings, Sr of New Life Baptist Church of Carol City (Miami, FL)-Eulogist. Viewing/Visitation will be on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 10am-8pm at the South DeKalb Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA. INTERMENT at Hillandale Memorial Gardens-6201 Hillandale Dr, Lithonia GA. Please visit levettfuneralhome.com to express condolences. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home (South Dekalb Chapel)-(404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 22, 2019