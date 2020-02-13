|
THOMPSON, Gina Lynn Gina Lynn Thompson, age 58, died on Feb. 11, 2020, in Douglasville, GA. Gina was born on Feb. 20, 1961, in Atlanta, GA to parents Glen and Janie Hall. She graduated from Norcross High School in 1978. Gina was a great woman and a loving mother and grandmother. Gina is preceded in death by her father Glen Hall and stepfather, William Maurer. She is survived by her loving partner, Robert Blond, daughter, Niki Mitchell (Cory), sons Wesley Morgan and Austin Galbreath, mother, Janie Maurer, sister, Melanie Hill (Tom), grandchildren, Brantley and Axel Galbreath, Braylon Griffin, and Channing and Camryn Mitchell. A visitation is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16, from 5 PM - 7 PM at Floral Hills Funeral Home, 3150 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker, GA. A funeral is scheduled for 3 PM, on Feb. 17, at Floral Hills Chapel with a reception to follow. Floral Hills Funeral home will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Gina's life. Flowers may be sent to Floral Hills Funeral Home.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 13, 2020