JONES-WILSON, Gingere Gingere L. Jones Wilson departed this earthly life on April 10, 2020, (born Mar. 1, 1946). She resided in B'ham and Atlanta. Education began at Spaulding Elementary School and she graduated Wenonah High in 1963. Gingere successfully earned two degrees (Political Science and Juris Doctorate) from Southern University and LSU School of Law, Baton Rouge, LA. Gingere was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Jimmie L. Wilson, parents, Robert and Ada Jones and a brother, Robert V.M. Jones. Gingere leaves to cherish her memory, her siblings: Rosalind Blue, Jane Harris, Rodney Jones (Lynn), Madolyn Spann, Rita Turner, Marcie Berry (niece/caregiver) and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Due to circumstances, a "Celebration of Life" will be held later (TBA ridoutsvalleychapel.com or Rosalind Blue/Rita Turner Facebook Page).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 26, 2020