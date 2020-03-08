|
VASKO, Giovanni Joseph / Donald Simpson With heavy heart I state that Giovanni Joseph Vasko/Donald Hill Simpson III (name change in 2009) died January 12, 2020. A stellar student in the Cobb County School System, awards presented over and over again, he enrolled at the University of Chicago where he became a member of Alpha Delta Phi Fraternity. Note his Facebook "Giovanni Joseph" his love of art. He was a gifted writer, and a loving person. Sadly, mental illness shows no mercy. Giovanni will be laid to rest at the Monastery of the Holy Spirit, Conyers, Georgia. He is survived by his mother Carol Ann Vasko and his brother Benjamin Andrew Vasko. [email protected] 770.948.9333. Contributions are encouraged to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. May his memory be eternal.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 8, 2020