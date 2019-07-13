HILES, Gladys Camp "Lulu" Lulu Hiles passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019. Lulu was born April 10,1930 in Washington, DC. She was predeceased by her parents, Judge Thomas L. Camp and Gladys Hobgood Camp. She was married to John Gordon Hiles, Sr. for 48 years prior to his death in November 1999. After her family moved to Atlanta, Lulu attended Washington Seminary and graduated in 1948. She attended Randolph Macon Women's College from 1948 51 and was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. To her parents' dismay, Lulu did not graduate from RMWC. She chose to marry John prior to his Naval assignment in San Diego and promised to finish her college degree later. She kept the promise when she graduated from Georgia State University in 1962. Lulu was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church for over 60 years. She was extremely dedicated to The Westminster Schools where she worked for over 30 years as a substitute teacher and assistant to the Principal in the lower school. She retired in1995. She received the Westminster Alumni Service Award in 2005. Her other pleasures included playing tennis at the Cherokee Town Club, playing bridge, the Pine Forest Garden Club and entertaining family and friends around their pool. Lulu is survived by her 3 children, Marilou Cooper (Clark), John Hiles, Jr (Diane) and Tommy Hiles (Tami). She has six grandchildren: Thomas Cooper, Rives Hiles, Grace Hiles Pack (Taylor), Lee Hiles, Rebekah Hiles, John Gordon Hiles, III and one great grandchild Kaleb Cooper. Lulu is also survived by her sister Sally Camp Swann. The family would like to give special thanks to St. Anne's Terrace, to Mary Williams and staff at Presbyterian Village and to the loving caregivers and amazing staff at The Mann House. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, July 16th, 2019 in the Dobbs Chapel at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3003 Howell Mill Rd., Atlanta 30327 In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church and The Westminster Schools. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from July 13 to July 14, 2019