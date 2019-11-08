Services
Lakes-Dunson-Robertson Funeral Home - La Grange
201 Hamilton St.
La Grange, GA 30240
(706) 882-6411
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mother Gladys Hill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mother Gladys Hill Obituary
HILL, Mother Gladys Mother Gladys Hill passed away Monday. She was born March 4, 1930 in Hogansville Troup County, Georgia, the oldest of eight children to the late Eloise Beasley-Duke. She united Antioch Baptist Church North, and then First Baptist Church in Gainesville, Georgia. Survivors include her son, Rev. Isaac (Hattie) Whitehead, Athens, GA; daughters, Brenda (Jimmy) Knox, Decatur, GA; Evelyn (Cecil) Neal, Stone Mountain, GA. The Services will be Friday at 6:00 PM at First Baptist Church and Saturday at 1:00 PM at Louise UM Church, LaGrange. The excellent care of Mother Hill is being provided by Lakes-Dunson-Robertson Funeral Home.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -