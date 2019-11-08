|
HILL, Mother Gladys Mother Gladys Hill passed away Monday. She was born March 4, 1930 in Hogansville Troup County, Georgia, the oldest of eight children to the late Eloise Beasley-Duke. She united Antioch Baptist Church North, and then First Baptist Church in Gainesville, Georgia. Survivors include her son, Rev. Isaac (Hattie) Whitehead, Athens, GA; daughters, Brenda (Jimmy) Knox, Decatur, GA; Evelyn (Cecil) Neal, Stone Mountain, GA. The Services will be Friday at 6:00 PM at First Baptist Church and Saturday at 1:00 PM at Louise UM Church, LaGrange. The excellent care of Mother Hill is being provided by Lakes-Dunson-Robertson Funeral Home.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 8, 2019