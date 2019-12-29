Services
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
636 W. Ponce de Leon Avenue
Decatur, GA
View Map
KRAUSS, Gladys Mary Gladys Mary Krauss was born Dec. 29, 1931, in Altona, NY and died Dec. 26, 2019 after a brief illness. She was 87. She loved painting, sewing, cooking, gardening, and fishing. Mostly she loved spending time with her large family and her beloved Kitty. Gladys graduated from the Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota, FL where she studied fashion design. This grew into her own tailoring business which she operated in the Tucker, GA area for several decades. She was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, one child, and two sisters. She is survived by 10 children, 37 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, 9 brothers and sisters, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Gladys was loved beyond measure and will be sorely missed by all who knew her. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, Dec. 30, at 11 AM, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, located at 636 W. Ponce de Leon Avenue, Decatur, GA 30033. The family will receive friends on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 29 from 2 PM - 5 PM, at A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home located at 2773 North Decatur Rd., Decatur, GA 30033.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 29, 2019
