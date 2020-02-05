Services
Grissom-Clark Funeral Home - Atlanta
227 E. Lake Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30317
404-373-3191
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Grissom-Clark Funeral Home - Atlanta
227 E. Lake Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30317
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:30 AM
West Mitchell C.M.E. Church
560 MLK, Jr. Dr., S.W.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Thornton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Madden Thornton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys Madden Thornton Obituary
THORNTON (MADDEN), Gladys The life of Gladys Madden Thornton will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at West Mitchell C.M.E. Church, 560 MLK, Jr. Dr., S.W., Rev, Dr. Herman "Skip Mason, pastor. Rev. Christopher M. Waller, pastor of Butler St. C.M.E. Church, officiant and eulogist. Interment Westview Cemetery. Ms. Thornton retired from the North Carolina Mutual Insurance Co. She died January 29, 2020. Those who cherish her memory include: her son, Reginald Thornton, granddaughters, Jade and Zoe; sister, Sarah M. Covington; brothers, Floyd Madden (Elizabeth), James Madden (Willene), Ernest Madden (Linda), and John Madden (Phyllis); other relatives and friends. Viewing 2:00 PM 6:00 PM today at Grissom-Clark Funeral Home, 227 East Lake Drive, S.E. (at Memorial Dr.). www.grissom-clarkfh.com . 404-373-3191.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grissom-Clark Funeral Home - Atlanta
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -