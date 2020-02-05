|
THORNTON (MADDEN), Gladys The life of Gladys Madden Thornton will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at West Mitchell C.M.E. Church, 560 MLK, Jr. Dr., S.W., Rev, Dr. Herman "Skip Mason, pastor. Rev. Christopher M. Waller, pastor of Butler St. C.M.E. Church, officiant and eulogist. Interment Westview Cemetery. Ms. Thornton retired from the North Carolina Mutual Insurance Co. She died January 29, 2020. Those who cherish her memory include: her son, Reginald Thornton, granddaughters, Jade and Zoe; sister, Sarah M. Covington; brothers, Floyd Madden (Elizabeth), James Madden (Willene), Ernest Madden (Linda), and John Madden (Phyllis); other relatives and friends. Viewing 2:00 PM 6:00 PM today at Grissom-Clark Funeral Home, 227 East Lake Drive, S.E. (at Memorial Dr.). www.grissom-clarkfh.com . 404-373-3191.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 5, 2020