MELVIN, Gladys S. Mrs. Gladys S. Melvin, age 97 of McDonough passed away May 25, 2019. Mrs. Melvin was a active member of Lovejoy First Baptist Church and a member of the Perkerson Park Garden Club. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Clinton Melvin and son: Stanley Tracy Melvin. Surviving are her son: James "Wesley" Melvin and wife Shirley of McDonough, brother: Russell Stanley and wife Sarah of Smyrna, sister-in-law: June Stanley of Fayetteville, granddaughter: Ashley Melvin Wright and husband Steve of Brooks, and great-grandchildren: Addison Hope Wright and Steve Maddox and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Westview Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Pennington officiating. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 28, 2019
