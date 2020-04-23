Resources
NOLAND (JONES), Gladys Gladys Jones Noland Age 85 of Stockbridge, GA formerly of the Peoplestown Community passed away on April 18, 2020. A Private Graveside service will be held on Friday April 24, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Lincoln Cemetery. NO PUBLIC VIEWING. She is survived by her son Robert Noland, Jr.; granddaughter Amelia Catherine Noland; special daughter Elizabeth Redding; sister Lizzie Kate Glenn; brother Bobby Jones and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 23, 2020
