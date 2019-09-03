Services
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 758-1731
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral
212 Riverside Pkwy.
Austell, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Waters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Waters

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys Waters Obituary
WATERS, Gladys Howard Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Gladys Howard Waters of Atlanta, GA will be Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM; Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral, 212 Riverside Pkwy., Austell, GA 30168. Bishop Dale C. Bronner, Pastor. Rev. Al Sharpton, Eulogist. Interment, Eastside Memorial Cemetery, Live Oak, FL on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Viewing Wednesday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now