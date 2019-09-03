|
WATERS, Gladys Howard Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Gladys Howard Waters of Atlanta, GA will be Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM; Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral, 212 Riverside Pkwy., Austell, GA 30168. Bishop Dale C. Bronner, Pastor. Rev. Al Sharpton, Eulogist. Interment, Eastside Memorial Cemetery, Live Oak, FL on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Viewing Wednesday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 3, 2019