PEARLEY, Gladystene A Service In Loving Memory of Mrs. Gladystene Pearley of St. Louis, MO will be held Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, 11 AM. Cote Brilliante Presbyterian Church, 4673 Labadie Ave., St. Louis, MO, Elder Aaron Craig, officiating. Interment, Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Rd., St. Louis, Missouri. A family visitation will be held Thursday, Jan. 9, from 4 PM - 7 PM, at Austin Layne Mortuary (Layne Renaissance Chapel), 7302 West Florrisant Ave., St. Louis, MO. Survivors are one daughter, Roslyn A. Pearley; grandsons, Quenton R. Davis and Robert A. Pearley (Keisha); brothers, James O. Thomas and Joe Louis Thomas; adopted brother, Rueben Taylor (Alice); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM. Legacy Funeral Home, Inc. (770) 477-2273.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 17, 2019
