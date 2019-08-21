|
SIMMONDS, Glen It is with heavy hearts that the family of Mr. Glen Simmonds conveys the sad news of his passing. Funeral Services will be held 11 AM Monday, August 26th at Seven Springs Church in Powder Springs. The family will receive friends Sunday, Aug. 25th from 4 PM until 8 PM at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Mr. Simmonds was best known as the co-founder and Executive Director of the annual Atlanta Caribbean Jerk Festival, one of Georgia's signature Caribbean calendar events. Originally from Runaway Bay, St. Ann, Simmonds lived in Atlanta since 1986 creating a successful broadcasting career spanning over 27 years. His trailblazing efforts in broadcasting, audio production, public relations, marketing and event planning resulted in several awards and recognition including being named among the 100 most influential Caribbean nationals in the State of Georgia and earning the Citizen of the Year award from the Atlanta Caribbean Association in 2002. Most recently, Mr. Simmonds hosted his first mainstream station Authentic Caribbean, now World Jam, which airs on Saturdays from 7 PM to 9 PM on MAJIC 107.5 FM. Also known as The Reggae Ambassador, Mr. Simmonds produced commercial spots and voice-over for both radio and television which aired throughout North America and the Caribbean. Previously, he worked at WRFG 89.3 FM and currently at WCLK JAZZ 91.9 FM, where he hosted the Natural Mystic program for over 20 years and served as Production Manager. A product of York Castle High and Knox College in Jamaica, Mr. Simmonds advanced his education in Broadcast Management at the Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia. Well known for his active involvement in the Jamaican, Caribbean, and Atlanta community, Mr. Simmonds touched many lives through his under-stated, kind, loving personality and his unequaled ability to bring people together in love and unity. His smile, voice, laughter and his caring personality will surely be missed. Glenford Simmonds leaves to mourn his wife Cheriel (Glenis) Simmonds, daughter Shardae Simmonds and sons Aden and Sean Simmonds. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude for the outpouring of support and love they have received during this time of loss.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 21, 2019