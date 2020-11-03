1/
Glenda New
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEW, Glenda Golden

Glenda Golden New, of Social Circle, GA, age 73, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020.

Glenda's parents were Glenn Golden and Jean Stansell Golden of Gadsden and Alabama City, Alabama. Glenda was preceded in death by her daughter, Christi Murphy Russell.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, John William New Jr; son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Crystal New of Monroe; grandchildren, Taylor Murphy, Collin Murphy, and Caitlyn New and great-grandchildren.

Glenda retired from Panasonic with 25 years of service. She also taught dance for many years at the Southern Dance Academy. Glenda had a love for dance and shag danced with her husband as active members of Shag Atlanta. She also enjoyed riding motorcycles with her husband Bill.

Together they went on countless trips across the country and even into Canada. She was known to be the most caring, giving and loving person to everyone, especially to her friends and family.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 from 3-5 PM at Meadows Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 at 11:00 AM at The Church Covington, 11975 GA-142, Oxford, GA 30054.

Please sign the guestbook online at https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com__;!!JZyed81S!xst2CDH3wcVDVEZR385RIozhXcjWoZ-yPpMK8jbSRnfoHQAWGS9vBgUyHctTn-s$

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved