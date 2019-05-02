Services
Glenda Rochester

Glenda Rochester Obituary
ROCHESTER, Glenda D. Age 76 of Stockbridge, died Monday, April 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by husband, Rod Rochester; parents, Harold and Margaret Davis; brothers, Jimmy Davis, Frankie Davis, and Ken Davis. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Phil and Rebecca Rochester; brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Alice Davis; sister, Norma Davis, and sister-in-law, Darlene Davis. Mrs. Rochester was a longtime member of Highview Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her church friends and family. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Highview Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Thomas officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Highview Baptist Church, 4649 E. Fairview Road SW, Stockbridge, GA 30281. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 2, 2019
