SEALEY (MEEKS), Glenda Faye Glenda Faye (Meeks) Sealey born on June 17, 1940 in Aragon, GA, passed away at the age of 79 on April 19, 2020 in Kennesaw, GA after a long bout with Alzheimer's. Faye married the love of her life Kenneth Wayne Sealey soon after graduating from Rockmart High School in 1958. Faye had a servant's heart, caring for her family as homemaker and care giver. Serving and taking care of others was her passion whether they be her family, neighbors, or members of her church. She always put the needs of others above her own. Preceding her in death were her parents Thomas Oscar Meeks and Sally Ruth (Ingle) Meeks and sister Peggy Loretta (Wise) Meeks. Faye is survived by her brother Thomas E. Meeks of Shreveport, LA, her husband Kenneth Wayne Sealey, her two children Michele (Jeff) Farmer and Greg Sealey, and three grandchildren, Justin (Macy), Blake, and Caitlin Farmer. West Cobb Funeral Home is coordinating a private gravesite service to be held on Wednesday, April 22, at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park in Marietta, GA. The Rev. Bobby Moore will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the . Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 21, 2020