Glenda Stone

STONE, Glenda


Glenda Wiley Stone, age 86, of Lawrenceville, died on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. She will be cremated and a private memorial service will be held at a later date. Mrs. Stone was a retired school teacher. She worked for Snellville Middle School in the gifted program. Mrs. Stone was a caregiver for her mother. She was a homemaker, teacher, neighbor and most of all a friend to many. Mrs. Stone enjoyed sewing, photography and computers. She was preceded in death by her son, Rev. Jeffrey Stone; parents, Myron and Sally Mae (Coker) Wiley of College Park. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Robert H. Stone; daughter and son in law, Janet and Mike Smith of Acworth; son, Paul Stone of Ft. Collins, CO; grandchildren, Sarah and Heather Murray, Amanda Stone, Matthew and Kimberly Stone; great granddaughter, Caroline Smith. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wellroot (United Methodist Children?s Home), 1967 Lakeside Pkwy., Tucker, GA 30084 or Snellville United Methodist Church, 2428 Main St. E, Snellville, GA 30078. Arrangements by: Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Rd., Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at www.stewartfh.com





Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 1, 2020.
