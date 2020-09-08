1/1
Glenn Martin
1947 - 2020
MARTIN, Glenn Edward Glenn Edward Martin, age 73, of Stockbridge, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was born in Atlanta to the late Vaulty Martin and Doris King Martin. Glenn received his BA in criminal justice from Georgia State in 1973. His extensive career in law enforcement spanned 37 years and included promotion to the rank of Lieutenant with the Atlanta Police Department. Mr. Martin is survived by wife, Rosa, son, Clayton V. Martin, stepchildren, Ronald Bunno and Michaela Dolhancyk, grandchildren, Landon and Cooper Dolhancyk, brother, John Martin and sister Judy Martin. Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM, on Thursday, September 10, at Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors with Randy Dodd officiating. Interment will follow at Georgia National Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 9, from 6 PM until 8 PM, at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 regulations, all attendees are required to wear a facial covering. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors - McDonough
SEP
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors - McDonough
Funeral services provided by
Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors - McDonough
2580 Hwy42 N
McDonough, GA 30253
770-914-1414
Memories & Condolences
10 entries
September 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cannon-Cleveland Funeral Directors
September 7, 2020
Rosa and family my love and prayers are with you at this time.
Myloe Moore
Friend
September 7, 2020
It was a pleasure working with Glenn, my office partner, at RADDF in Lovejoy. He shared many stories of his career in law enforcement and his love for his motorcycle. I will always treasure the time spent with the special group of us managers, joined by Rosa, at Serafina's for lunch. It is so hard to say goodbye so, it is farewell for now.
Rest in peace my friend,
Charlotte Johnson,
Conyers, Georgia



Charlotte Johnson
Coworker
September 5, 2020
R.I.P. Glenn. You were a kind and gentle soul and I thank you for always asking about my family. Special prayers for Rosa and family.
Ed & Doreen Palmer
Friend
September 5, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Gwen Gray-Bankovich
Friend
September 4, 2020
A good man and true gentleman! It was my privilege and honor to work with Glenn At FCPD. He was a credit to the Law Enforcement profession. I will miss him.
Steve Hogan
Friend
September 4, 2020
The angels in heaven and other family members are rejoicing because, Glenn E. Martin is at home and in the presence of Jesus. Amen.
T Neal
Coworker
September 3, 2020
Always a pleasure to be around our fellow Police Officer that we all knew as Glenn. I fondly remember being in his company several times during the last few years. He and I were Pallbearers at Retired Atlanta/FCPD Officer Buddy Adcock in 2019 and we went to Cracker Barrell afterwards where Glenn said Pinto Beans were full of Protein and few calories. He was always attending Retiree Luncheons and loved fellowship with all he knew. He will certainly be missed by many people. A great friend such as he doesn't come along often. Rest in Peace ole buddy.
Mackie Carson
Coworker
September 3, 2020
Glenn it was a pleasure working with you at FCPD and I always enjoyed your dry humor. You always had a great outlook and offered many tips to us “new” Detectives. Thank you for your service and you will be missed. Say hi to Bartlett and Putt for us!!
Stephen Hewitt
Coworker
September 3, 2020
Proverbs 18:24 "A man who has friends must be friendly himself, but, there is a friend that is closer than a brother." Glenn is that brother to me. Wayne "Captain Cone"
Wayne Cone
Friend
