Always a pleasure to be around our fellow Police Officer that we all knew as Glenn. I fondly remember being in his company several times during the last few years. He and I were Pallbearers at Retired Atlanta/FCPD Officer Buddy Adcock in 2019 and we went to Cracker Barrell afterwards where Glenn said Pinto Beans were full of Protein and few calories. He was always attending Retiree Luncheons and loved fellowship with all he knew. He will certainly be missed by many people. A great friend such as he doesn't come along often. Rest in Peace ole buddy.

Mackie Carson

Coworker