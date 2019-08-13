|
NOWELL, Jr., Sidney Glenn Sidney Glenn Nowell, Jr., age 90, of Conyers, died Saturday, August 10, 2019. He was a 1945 graduate from Clarkston High School and retired from the Atlanta Journal Constitution as a newspaper pressman after 44 years of service. Glenn enjoyed fishing, playing golf, bowling, listening to gospel music, and in his earlier years sang in the choir at Gresham Park Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney Glenn Nowell, Sr. and Maidelle Lewis Nowell; brothers, Bill Nowell and Barry Nowell. A loving husband, father and grandfather, he is survived by his wife of 70 years, Joan Nowell; son, Sid Nowell and his wife, Denise, of Parrish, FL; granddaughters, Holly Munroe and her husband, Jorge, of Orlando, FL and Heather Wetzel and her husband, Travis, of Fort Mill, SC; and great-grandchildren, Jordan, Jaime and Liam. A funeral service will be held 11 o'clock, Wednesday, August 14, in the chapel of Henry Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Melwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to the Georgia Baptist Children's Home, 505 Water Works Road, Palmetto, GA 30268. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 13, 2019