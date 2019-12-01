|
ZELL, Glenn Glenn Zell, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 shortly after turning 85-years old. Born and raised in the Bronx, he graduated NYU in 1954. After serving in the Korean Theater after graduating, he returned to New York where he met his future wife Gloria Wynne. They were engaged six weeks later. After marrying, they settled in Atlanta where he decided to attend law school at Emory University graduating in 1965. Joining the Bar, he was a staunch defender of the Constitution helping found the Georgia Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, which is now one of the largest defense bars in the country. A big believer in representing those most in need, he successfully defended three people facing execution. Possessing a brilliant legal mind, he argued three cases in the United States Supreme Court. One of his arguments so impressed Justice Byron White that Justice White personally wrote him a letter praising his performance at oral argument. After actively practicing law for 45 years and representing thousands of clients, he retired. As the child of immigrant parents with no formal schooling, he firmly believed in obtaining a strong education, and one of his most satisfying accomplishments was providing his children the opportunity to earn college and graduate degrees. Glenn was preceded in death by his brother Ira Zell and his beloved wife Gloria his partner in marriage for more than 40 years until her death in 2002. Glenn is survived by his three children and their spouses, Jeffrey Joseph Zell (Lara), Rodney Samuel Zell (Jennifer), Barbara Zell Kaufman (Dan), and his eight, adoring grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations in Glenn's memory may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association or . A graveside funeral was held at 10:00 AM on November 26th at Crest Lawn Memorial Park in Atlanta with Rabbi Joshua Heller officiating. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 1, 2019