McCREARY, Glennis Robinson Glennis Robinson McCreary passed away on May 7, 2019. She was loved by all who knew her. She is survived by her son Larry, daughter Debbie, five grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren. Her memorial service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, 1pm at Chamblee United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chamblee United Methodist Church, 4147 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee, GA 30341.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 10, 2019