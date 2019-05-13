Services
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
1876 Second Avenue
Decatur, GA 30032
(404) 371-0772
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria WRIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria A. WRIGHT

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gloria A. WRIGHT Obituary
WRIGHT, Gloria A. Homegoing Services for Mrs. Gloria A. Wright, of Decatur, will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at Ray of Hope Christian Church, 2776 Snapfinger Drive Decatur, 30034, with remains placed instate at 9:30 A.M. Reverend Dr. Cynthia L. Hale, Pastor, Officiating. Interment, Kennedy Memorial Gardens, Ellenwood. The family will receive friends Monday, May 13, 2019, 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the mortuary. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence at 10:00 A.M. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now