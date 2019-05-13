|
|
WRIGHT, Gloria A. Homegoing Services for Mrs. Gloria A. Wright, of Decatur, will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at Ray of Hope Christian Church, 2776 Snapfinger Drive Decatur, 30034, with remains placed instate at 9:30 A.M. Reverend Dr. Cynthia L. Hale, Pastor, Officiating. Interment, Kennedy Memorial Gardens, Ellenwood. The family will receive friends Monday, May 13, 2019, 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the mortuary. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence at 10:00 A.M. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 13, 2019