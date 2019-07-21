Resources More Obituaries for Gloria LANE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gloria C. LANE

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email LANE, Gloria C. Gloria C. Lane passed away on July 12, 2019, her daughter Brett, by her side. Growing up in the small town of Rome, GA, getting out into a bigger town in Athens, Lane left Rome and Shorter College to explore the University of Georgia, which was exciting, and she thrived there. After completing her Bachelor's degree, Lane decided to take the chance and wrote WSB-TV and inquired about a position. As she always said, luck prevailed and she started as a "Girl Friday" in 1963, and made her way up to News Anchor. Lane was named Best Anchorwoman Atlanta in 1977 and was nominated for an Emmy as Outstanding Female Personality as well. Lane was also the first female to be elected President of the Atlanta Press Club in 1977, as well as the first member to serve two consecutive terms. She was and continues to be, loved and remembered by friends and fans, alike. After the birth of her daughter, Susan Brett Lane, and 15 years in the newsroom, Lane decided to leave the television station, to create a career in which she could be home more to raise her daughter. She often spoke of how she sat in bed and sketched out the idea for a magazine to benefit fundraisers and charity events, which came to be known as Presenting The Season Magazine. The publication became reality and was kicked-off in 1981, with Breakfast at Tiffany's and continued to thrive for the next 38 years. Lane's philanthropic work was her passion. Lane didn't stop with publishing; she also chaired many events, including the inaugural Beastly Feast, benefiting Zoo Atlanta, Humane Society's Pedigreed Affair, and later was a member of the decorating committee. Having chaired multiple events and truly enjoying helping people and their causes, the magazine was a natural fit. Season Magazine gave her a vehicle to help shine a spotlight on the people and companies doing good work in the city of Atlanta in a way no one else had thought of in our city at the time. In later years, Lane was named Lifetime Member to the Piedmont Women's Auxiliary, for her dedication to promoting the illustrious The Piedmont Ball, which directly benefits the hospital. Outside of work, Lane loved her family most and her home was always home base for holidays throughout the years. Thanksgiving was her favorite holiday, followed closely by Christmas; she took great pains to ensure that she invited friends, and even her ex-husband, to take part in the big, annual holidays. Any holiday was reason to celebrate and gather loved ones together. Lane also enjoyed travel and she and her daughter traveled the world together, first as mother and daughter later, as friends. She loved seeing new places, and any reason to hit the road to see The Cure play, was a great destination. She truly was one of a kind; a remarkable woman, business owner, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Condolences may be sent to H.M. Patterson at Spring Hill, or you may reach out to Brett at [email protected] A private memorial will take place at a later date. She will be greatly missed by so many. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 21, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries