|
|
CANNON (BAXLEY), Gloria Jean Gloria Jean Baxley Cannon, age 75, of Stockbridge, Georgia, peacefully passed away in hospice care on August 1, 2019, after suffering a severe stroke 14 days earlier. She is survived by her son Todd, daughter-in-law Sarah, two grandchildren Sophie and Baxter, her aunt, sister-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends whom she loved like family. She grew up in North Charleston, SC, attended junior college in Spartanburg, SC, and was retired from Delta Air Lines in Atlanta. Single mother. Cancer survivor. Lover of the beach and 50's Doo-wop. Her memorial service will be held at the funeral home of Forest Lawn Cemetery, 5755 Mallory Road, College Park, GA 30349 on Monday, August 5 at 11 AM, where she will be laid to rest by her husband who passed away in 1974. The family will receive visitors beginning at 10 AM and invite guests to stay afterwards for lunch on site. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that loved ones make a donation to the Sacred Journey Hospice Foundation by going to www.sacredjourneyhospice.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 3, 2019